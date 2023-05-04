CPS Announces $332.9 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) announced the closing of its second term securitization in 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The transaction is CPS's 47th senior subordinate securitization since the beginning of 2011 and the 30th consecutive securitization to receive a triple “A” rating from at least two rating agencies on the senior class of notes.

In the transaction, qualified institutional buyers purchased $332.9 million of asset-backed notes secured by $369.9 million in automobile receivables originated by CPS. The sold notes, issued by CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2023-B, consist of five classes. Ratings of the notes were provided by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar, and were based on the structure of the transaction, the historical performance of similar receivables and CPS’s experience as a servicer.

Note ClassAmount
(in millions)		Interest RateAverage Life
(years)		PriceMoody’s
Rating		DBRS
Rating
A$198.2515.91%0.8799.99884%AaaAAA
B$25.1505.38%2.0999.98416%Aa1AA
C$46.6066.04%2.7299.99667%A2A
D$25.8916.34%3.4899.97104%Baa3BBB(H)
E$36.98710.72%4.0299.97380%NRBB

The weighted average coupon on the notes is approximately 7.17%.

The 2023-B transaction has initial credit enhancement consisting of a cash deposit equal to 1.00% of the original receivable pool balance and overcollateralization of 10.00%. The transaction agreements require accelerated payment of principal on the notes to reach overcollateralization of the lesser of 11.50% of the original receivable pool balance, or 25.00% of the then outstanding pool balance.

The transaction was a private offering of securities, not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities law. All such securities having been sold, this announcement of their sale appears as a matter of record only.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis through the securitization markets and service the loans over their entire contract terms.

Investor Relations Contact

Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer
949-753-6811


Consumer-Portfolio-Services-In.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.