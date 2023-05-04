TWC Enterprises Limited Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Eligible Dividend

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

KING CITY, Ontario, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts)		Three months ended
March 31,
2023		March 31,
2022
Net loss(8,051)(1,093)
Basic and diluted loss per share(0.33)(0.04)

Operating Data

Three months ended
March 31,
2023		March 31,
2022
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members15,03415,302
Championship rounds – Canada--
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada35.537.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada2.02.0
Championship rounds – U.S.135,000112,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.8.08.0

The following is an analysis of net loss:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)March 31, 2023March 31, 2022
Operating revenue$ 26,510$37,932
Direct operating expenses (1)21,13932,954
Net operating income (1)5,3714,978
Amortization of membership fees976939
Depreciation and amortization(3,462)(4,424)
Interest, net and investment income2,080276
Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities(13,558)(2,819)
Other items(190)249
Income taxes732(292)
Net loss$ (8,051)$(1,093)


At March 31, 2023, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $13,558,000 on its investment in marketable securities (March 31, 2022 - $2,819,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)March 31, 2023March 31, 2022
Net operating income (loss) by segment
Canadian golf club operations$ 2,852$3,908
US golf club operations
(2023 - US $2,940,000; 2022 - US $2,436,000)3,2373,084
Corporate operations and other(718)(2,014)
Net operating income (1)$ 5,371$4,978

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)March 31, 2023March 31, 2022
Annual dues$ 16,910$16,802
Golf6,5215,838
Corporate events2624
Food and beverage1,428943
Merchandise1,3921,220
Real estate sales-12,774
Rooms and other233331
$ 26,510$37,932

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)March 31, 2023March 31, 2022
Operating cost of sales$ 1,545$1,328
Real estate cost of sales-14,024
Labour and employee benefits9,5608,676
Utilities1,7371,674
Selling, general and administrative expenses1,4851,424
Property taxes1,8511,640
Repairs and maintenance1,075878
Insurance1,3311,070
Turf operating expenses307250
Fuel and oil138114
Other operating expenses2,1101,876
Direct Operating Expenses (1)$ 21,139$32,954

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures on following page

First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue decreased 30.1% to $26,510,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 from $37,932,000 in 2022 due to the revenue from the eight Highland Gate home sales in 2022.

Direct operating expenses decreased 35.9% to $21,139,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 from $32,954,000 in 2022 due to the cost of sales from the eight Highland Gate home sales in 2022.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $2,852,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 from $3,908,000 in 2022 due to increased operating expenses from both inflation and timing of expenditure.

Interest, net and investment income increased to income of $2,080,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 from $276,000 in 2022 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars)March 31, 2023March 31, 2022
Foreign exchange gain (loss)$ 78$(83)
Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities(13,558)(2,819)
Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures(480)197
Other212135
Other items$ (13,748)$(2,570)

At March 31, 2023, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $13,558,000 on its investment in marketable securities (March 31, 2022 - $2,819,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.3544 at December 31, 2022 to 1.3533 at March 31, 2023. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $78,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.

Net loss in the amount of $8,051,000 for the three month period ended March 31, 2023 changed from $1,093,000 in 2022 due to an unrealized loss on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. Basic and diluted loss per share decreased to $0.33 cents per share in 2023, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04 cents in 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as at May 31, 2023.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
[email protected]

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca



TWC-Enterprises-Limited.png

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.