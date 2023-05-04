Brilliant Earth to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11th

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) ( BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review these financial results and business outlook at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Brilliant Earth's 1Q23 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 30 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:
ICR
[email protected]

