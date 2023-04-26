PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI), in connection with its acquisition by Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) ("Assertio"). Under the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.1783 shares of Assertio common stock for each of their shares, representing implied per-share consideration of $0.89 based upon Assertio's April 26, 2023 closing price of $5.00. Additionally, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shareholders will receive one Contingent Value Right ("CVR") per Spectrum share entitling them to receive up to an additional $0.20 per share in total. Upon completion of the transaction, Assertio shareholders will own 65% while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shareholders will only own 35% of the combined company.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' board acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per share merger consideration adequately compensates shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

