VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Metals Corp. (CSE: RMC) ( RFMCF) (FRA: CWA0) (the “Company” or “Refined”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent Technical Report for the Simard NE Lithium Property (the “Property”). The Technical Report recommends a two-phase exploration program on the Property, the first phase of which was announced by the Company on January 30, 2023.

The Company holds its interest in the Property pursuant to a property option agreement which grants the Company the right to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to the Property in consideration for completing a series of cash payments, issuances of common shares of the Company and exploration expenditures on the Property. For further details, please see the Company’s news release dated December 21, 2022.

The independent qualified person responsible for the Simard NE Lithium Property Technical Report is Martin Ethier, P.Geo. of Hinterland Geoscience and Geomatics. The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Refined Metals Corp.

Refined Metals Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. The Company’s business is currently focused on the exploration and development of the Rose Property, a prospective, exploration stage silver-gold-copper-zinc property located near Kamloops, British Columbia. The Company also holds an option to acquire a prospective, exploration stage lithium property located in the Lac Simard region of Quebec pursuant to the Option Agreement. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Phone: (604) 398-3378
Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

