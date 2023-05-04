Electrovaya Announces date for Q2 2023 Financial Results & Conference Call

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Electrovaya Inc.(

TSX:EFL, Financial)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announces that it will release its second quarter financial results ending March 31, 2023, after market close on May 4, 2023. Followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST on the same day, presented by CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta and CFO, John Gibson to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.image.jpeg

Conference Call / Webcast details:

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on May 4, 2023 through May 18, 2023. To access the replay, the dial-in number is 877-481-4010 and 919-882-2331. The replay Passcode: 48318.

For more information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact:
Jason Roy, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc., 905-855-4618, [email protected]

About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. (

TSX:EFL, Financial) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The Company has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 sq.foot manufacturing building in NY State for its planned Gigafactory, in addition to its two operating locations in Canada. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751755/Electrovaya-Announces-date-for-Q2-2023-Financial-Results-Conference-Call

img.ashx?id=751755

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.