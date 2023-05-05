ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Energy and Water Development Corp OTCQB:EAWD is pleased to announce the hiring of four highly skilled engineers, who will join our team to design and develop state-of-the-art Off Grid charging stations. The new hires include a mechanical and mechatronics engineer, an engineer for environment and natural resources, an electrical engineer, and a project development engineer, all of whom bring unique expertise and valuable insights to our organization.

With the launch of our first commercial location in Kassel, Germany, we recognize the importance of securing top talent to ensure the success of our operations. The new hirings will play a critical role in maintaining the high performance of our engineering and technological sustainable solutions, while driving the growth of our company.

The mechanical and mechatronics engineer will be responsible for designing and implementing the mechanical and electronic systems of our Off Grid charging stations, while the engineer for environment and natural resources will ensure that our stations are designed and built in an environmentally responsible manner. The electrical engineer will oversee the electrical systems of our stations, and the project development engineer will oversee the entire project, ensuring that it is completed on time and within budget.

These strategic hires demonstrate our dedication to expanding our company's capabilities and services, reflecting the path of growth that we are taking. As we continue to evolve and innovate, we remain committed to being at the forefront of the renewable energy industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome these four highly skilled engineers to our team at Energy and Water Development Corp, as we prepare to launch our state-of-the-art Off Grid charging stations in Germany. Their expertise and insights will ensure the high performance of our sustainable solutions, while driving the growth of our company. We are committed to providing innovative and environmentally responsible solutions, and these hires signify our dedication to that mission." - Irma Velazquez, MSc - CEO of Energy and Water Development Corp.

We are confident that the addition of these highly qualified engineers will enable us to achieve our goals and make a positive impact on the environment. Energy and Water Development Corp is proud to have such talented individuals on board as we embark on this exciting new chapter in our company's journey.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using its technical know-how to customize solutions to its clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For more information, please visit www.energy-water.com.

