AUTOGRIP India Service Center Marks a Major Milestone in Market Competitiveness

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AUTOGRIP, Taiwan's leading manufacturer of power+chucks/rotary+cylinders, is now ushering in the establishment of its India service center located in Mumbai. The mission of this new base in India is to provide customers with more immediate and comprehensive support, which is a milestone for AUTOGRIP to enter the India market.

Founded in 1989, AUTOGRIP+machinery has over 30 years of experience in the design and manufacturing of automatic clamping solutions for lathe, milling, and special purpose machines. Their product lines include power+chucks, collet chucks, rotary+cylinders, facing+heads, synchronous clamps, and rotary valves. Now AUTOGRIP has two factories based in Taiwan with a ground area 23,000 square meters and a shop floor area over 15,000 square meters. Equipped with advanced machine tools and facilities, AUTOGRIP has built a complete in-house production line from 3-inch chucks up to 79-inch chucks. In past decade, AUTOGRIP’s products are well known among customers in the East Asia region as they have successfully captured a significant market share among machine builders in Taiwan and China. Not content with the current status, AUTGRIP now competes with all well-known brands in the global market more aggressively.

According to the director of AUTOGRIP India service center, Mr. Brijesh C Patel, AUTOGRIP has started to cooperate with several India lathe makers to supply chucks and cylinders as standard components since 2018. Although sales declined during Covid-19, it is now recovering with a surge in inquiries from customers. AUTOGRIP+India+service+center was established at the perfect time to enhance customer experience and satisfaction. In addition, the 2,000 sq. ft. Morbi warehouse is also located in a strategic area in Gujarat, where it is ideally positioned to serve the OEM cluster in the Rajkot area.

Next step, AUTOGRIP is planning to establish a production base in India. AUTOGRIP’s vice president Victor Chen says that they have acquired 2 acres of land in Origins by Mahindra world city in North Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As the impact of the epidemic fades away and the trend of reshaping of the global supply chain system, this investment marked the determination of AUTOGRIP to expand their business in the India machine tool industry.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230427005028r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005028/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.