TOKYO, April 27, 2023
TOKYO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold a collaboration event featuring Burn the Witch characters starting Sunday, April 30, 2023.
In round 4 of this campaign, players can enjoy special Summons featuring characters wearing outfits with Japanese parasols from the London-based "Burn the Witch", event quests following an original Brave Souls story relating to the outfits, and more.
Check out the fourth collaboration between Bleach: Brave Souls and the latest series Burn the Witch by Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach.
In addition, a BTW Collaboration RT Campaign will be held from Sunday, April 30 where 400 participants can win amazing prizes such as a PlayStation 5, an autograph of a voice actor featured in Burn the Witch, and more.
Burn the Witch Collaboration Summons: Japanese Parasol: Chic:
BTW Collab RT Campaign, Win Amazing Prizes Such as a PlayStation 5, an Autograph of a Voice Actor Featured in Burn the Witch, and More
To celebrate this Brave Souls and Burn the Witch collaboration, a BTW Collab RT Campaign will be held from Sunday, April 30.
How to Enter
- Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account (@Bleachbrs_en)
- Retweet the specified tweet from the official Twitter account
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
