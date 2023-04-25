PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NESR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NESR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 27, 2023, NESR issued a press release "announc[ing] that the Company was not able to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021,with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') by the April 25, 2023, deadline set by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel" and had accordingly "received a letter . . . from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ('Nasdaq'), dated April 26, 2023, advising that trading in our ordinary shares and warrants will be suspended on Nasdaq at the open of the market on Friday, April 28, 2023."

On this news, NESR's stock price fell $0.65 per share, or 19.82%, to close at $2.65 per share on April 27, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

