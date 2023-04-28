Coway Wins iF Design Awards 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023

- The company was named the award winner for the 16th consecutive year at the iF Design Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today that it has won 3 awards in the Product category at the International Forum (iF) Design Award, marking the company's 16th consecutive year of winning this prestigious award.

Image__Coway_Wins_iF_Design_Awards_2023.jpg

The iF Design Award, founded in 1953 as Die Gute Industrieform e.V., evaluates products based on their impact, differentiation, and other properties.

Coway's Icon Ice Water Purifier (CHPI-7400N), Skin Plus Water Softener (BB-17), and Air Purifier (AP-3522E/F) were recognized for their design that emphasizes the product's original values while minimizing unnecessary elements, resulting in a sleek and sophisticated look.

The Icon Ice Water Purifier (CHPI-7400N) is the smallest ice water purifier to come out of South Korea, featuring Coway's proprietary Dual Speed Ice-making technology and a UV sterilization system for product hygiene. Its compact size, sleek design, and simple visual elements make it a standout product.

The Skin Plus Water Softener (BB-17) allows users to create different combinations of water with dual-filtered extra-clean water as a base, mixed with further softened water and vitamin infusions to suit their needs. Its slim, rectangular design breaks away from typical, bulky water softeners. The sophisticated mirror display provides real-time notifications on water temperature, filter usage rate, and more.

The Air Purifier (AP-3522E/F), also known as Airmega ProX in the USA, is specifically designed for large public spaces like office buildings and schools. Its geometric design incorporates the NOBLE Air Care Solution Series' signature architecture-inspired structures, which are both sleek and understated. The product seamlessly conceals inlets, outlets, and handles with textured lines to maximize minimalism.

"We aim to create designs that embody luxury in simplicity by minimizing decorative elements, so our products naturally blend into any space," said Jin Sang Hwang, head of the Design Center at Coway. "We will continue to enhance the sensuous design and ease of use of our products to provide a premium lifestyle for our consumers."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN81949&sd=2023-04-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-wins-if-design-awards-2023-301809378.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN81949&Transmission_Id=202304280100PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN81949&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.