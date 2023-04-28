PR Newswire

STERSUND, Sweden, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diös summarises the first quarter with a positive net leasing and continued attention on the company's market. Rental income increased by 17 per cent compared with the same period in the previous year. The occupancy rate was 92 per cent, which is the highest in the company's history and the surplus ratio was 64 per cent. Despite high inflation and a more uncertain macroeconomic development, Diös delivers a very good operating profit.

First quarter of 2023

Income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 617m (539).

(539). Net leasing was SEK 3m (22).

(22). Property management income decreased by 19 per cent to SEK 220m (271).

(271). Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -564m (533) and unrealised changes in value of derivatives were SEK -79m (88).

(533) and unrealised changes in value of derivatives were (88). The profit after tax was SEK -333m (708).

(708). Earnings per share were SEK -2.36 (5.00).

– We deliver a very good operating profit and have a bright outlook on our market. Together with other stakeholders in Northern Sweden, we are creating new business in the biggest green growth revolution of our time. With my employees, our safe and stable owners and a very interesting investor market, we will deliver continued shareholder value, says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.

Presentation of the report

Today at 9:00 CEST CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English. More information about the conference call is available at: dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 28 April 2023.

