Skanska improves State Route 57/60 Freeway Interchange in California, USA, for USD 267M, about SEK 2.8 billion

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments to make improvements to the California State Route 57/60 interchange that runs through the City of Diamond Bar and the City of Industry in California, USA. The contract is worth USD 267M, about SEK 2.8 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The purpose of the project is to reduce traffic at the State Route 57/60 interchange that is part of the State Route 57/60 confluence. This approximately 3 kilometer stretch of highway is the sixth most congested freeway segment in the country and third most congested in California. Improvements include the reconstruction of an overpass bridge, reconfiguration of various on- and off-ramps, and the construction of an approximately 800 meters long elevated bypass.

Construction will commence in June 2023 and expected completion is June 2028.

SOURCE Skanska

