Eye Level Awards Top Performers in Global Education at 2023 Franchise Excellence Event

26 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level, a leading education brand in South Korea, held the 2023 Eye Level Franchise Excellence Award event to recognize outstanding franchisees from eight countries who demonstrated exceptional performance among over 560 Eye Level learning center operators worldwide. This awards ceremony, which took place in person for the first time in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided franchisees with the opportunity to engage in discussions on global education trends, share operating know-how, and experience Korean culture.

The event showcased the success stories of franchise operators who leveraged their unique insights and innovative ideas to achieve outstanding results in their respective countries. The shared materials and interviews with the awardees will be available on the Eye Level franchise site, serving as inspiration for those who have chosen the Eye Level brand.

Eye Level is a global leader in Math and English programs for students aged 4 to 15, providing level-appropriate materials based on each student's level. The company's focus is on academic achievement and empowering every child to reach their true potential.

Visit https://www.eyelevelfranchise.com/ if you are interested in becoming an Eye Level franchisee. You can also access Eye Level's free learning materials and assess your math and English capabilities through the Level Quiz by visiting myeyelevel.com.

SOURCE Eye Level

