Today monday.com, a work operating system (WorkOS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ (2023) by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

The monday.com UK team.

monday.com is ranked among the top 5 companies for the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing 2023 in its class. The company opened its first UK office, its European headquarters, in November 2021 and has scaled significantly with more than 65 employees and over 16,000 customers in the UK. Customers include BBC Studios, London Borough of Haringey, Frasers Group, Royal Mail and more. The company has also recently announced the creation of its first R&D team in London and is currently+hiring for open roles across different R&D and CS positions.

“Creating an attractive working environment for our UK team has been a top priority for monday.com,” said Ben Barnett, UK Sales Regional Director at monday.com. “Our commitment to the team and investing in the growth of our people has been the driving force behind our continued expansion as a business. Our values foster teamwork and empower our employees to achieve more together, and they underpin everything we do.”

As monday.com invests further in the region, the company will continue to prioritise key values of collaboration, communication and engagement with its employees. Xi Weng, Channel Partner Manager at monday.com for more than 2 years, identifies what’s most unique about monday.com in saying: “monday.com is a great place to work thanks to our people. It's the inspiring, incredibly clever, and talented people that really make the difference." The workspace in the London office not only reflects this, in addition to core traits such as ownership and transparency, but also empowers people to live them in their day-to-day work.

“The unique culture that we offer at monday.com, along with a one-of-kind opportunity to work at a key site of a multi-national public company, makes our employees’ experience so special,” says Noy Gurevitz, HR Manager for the London site at monday.com. “Our team’s wellbeing has always been one of the core focuses of our company’s employee experience worldwide and we’re thrilled to be acknowledged for such.”

This is the second year that the company has been recognized by Great Place to Work, as a top workplace in the UK. This includes achieving the top spot on the UK’s Best Workplaces in Tech 2022.”

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

