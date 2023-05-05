SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with ZTO Express (: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China ("ZTO"). Leveraging its JPush push notification service, the Company will help ZTO optimize integrated logistics solutions with highly efficient and accurate intelligent messaging solutions.



In the environment of the logistics industry that is under pressure today, the express delivery business is developing rapidly and has great potential, benefiting from the huge market with low concentration and the integration of the resources of the express network. Since its establishment in 2016, ZTO has been focusing on customer needs and building a comprehensive logistics service platform with "technology-driven, data-backed, talent-assured and intelligent operations" in order to stand out from the competition in the market. Leveraging innovative technologies such as the Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, ZTO is committed to exploring an integration model of the logistics industry with the manufacturing and service industries.

JPush provides omni-channel intelligent messaging solutions to reach and engage a large number of users in a secure, accurate and efficient manner.

Warehouse logistics hubs and franchise networks are fundamental to ZTO's business. In order for ZTO to increase freight volume and improve profitability, it is necessary to mobilize basic resources as quickly as possible, optimize internal processes, integrate internal resources, control costs, and increase efficiency to serve more customers. Accordingly, an omni-channel messaging solution is an important strategy to help ZTO achieve these goals.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. In addition, JPush rapidly integrates SDK notifications in 3 minutes and delivers notifications within milliseconds. With the JPush solution, ZTO's customers can receive effective information in a timely manner, regardless of the channel or scenario, further increasing customer satisfaction and trust in ZTO's services.

With continuous improvements in technologies and solutions, JPush has undergone six major tests, including no-load traffic, no-load power consumption, online reliability, concurrency, service stability, and network robustness tests, and its architecture has been proven capable of supporting tens of billions of daily visits, ensuring service security and stability.

Based on these advantages, JPush can meet ZTO's massive push messaging demand, quickly and effectively coordinating multiple processes, including order picking, dispatching, transit and transportation, and forecasting. This helps ZTO reduce the cost of user reach by leveraging effective messaging systems to create a competitive advantage.

JPush meets personalized messaging needs to promote digital transformation.

As a large, profitable company in the express delivery market, ZTO continues to optimize its services to meet customer needs by leveraging digital technologies. With insights into changes and new trends in customer needs, ZTO aims to launch more diversified and personalized products to strengthen its service capability.

With JPush's user-defined label and alias functions, ZTO can perform different levels of user profiles for user messaging, deeply understand customers' needs, and effectively improve logistics system analysis, decision-making and execution capabilities to strengthen all aspects of logistics. Under different scenarios, JPush helps ZTO provide personalized messaging solutions to high-demand customers related to comprehensive logistics center service, butler service, warehouse distribution chain service and others, creating synergies between services and cost control.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will work with ZTO to explore more opportunities to improve user reach and service quality with its accurate, efficient, stable and secure push messaging solutions to drive future growth.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile ( JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

