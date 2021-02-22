PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/dish-network-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=38581&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Dish between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 22, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, DISH Network Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties; (iii) the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish's operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages; and (iv) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-dish-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-22-2023-301810414.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law