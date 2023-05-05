CENTREVILLE, Va., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) announced today that the U.S. Space System Command (SSC) selected the company to deliver warfighting capability in advance of development of a full Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) layer, supporting the Intelligence Community’s C5ISR, exercise, operations, and information services resilient missile warning and missile tracking architecture. The $55 million effort includes a six-year period of performance and is new work for Parsons.



“SSC’s Missile Track Custody (MTC) Epoch 1 Program effort will deliver ground segment capabilities to be in-place and tested ahead of launch rehearsals, and ultimately support the official launch of MTC space vehicles into MEO,” said Paul Decker, president, Defense and Intelligence sector for Parsons. “Parsons has a robust portfolio supporting more than 200 government and commercial space programs over the past 20 years, including a Ground Operations Center as a Service offering. Leveraging these capabilities, we look forward to delivering the groundbreaking architecture required for successful MEO operations for SSC.”

The Epoch 1 ground segment includes the establishment of the MEO Space Operations Center (MSOC), located in Boulder, Colorado, to provide command and control, mission management, sensor mission data processing, ground resource management, and data product dissemination through a real-time transfer service. This system will be interconnected with the MEO ground entry points, space vehicle provider factories, and mission partners.

Additionally, Parsons’ MTC operations and integration work will provide incorporation and testing of the end-to-end ground and support tools for launch and operation of the MEO constellation of vehicles employed to deliver real-time data to military decision-makers.

The MSOC will serve as a headquarters for MTC ground operations, providing workspaces, infrastructure, communication interfaces, networks, and all space vehicle launch, calibration, and operation, including training for operations and integration of delivered subsystems and platforms.

