NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( FTAI; the "Company" or “FTAI Aviation”) announced today that the Company plans to host an Investor Day at Lockheed Martin's Commercial Engine Services (“LMCES”) facility in Montréal, Québec, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. LMCES upholds Lockheed Martin's celebrated aviation legacy in the engine Modification, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector and houses The Module Factory™ program. The state-of-the-art Montréal facility features two test cells with the capacity to accommodate up to 25 engines per month. Its capabilities encompass comprehensive engine MRO, testing, component repair, on-wing services, and customized engine builds for military and commercial operators of CF34-3, CF6-50, and CFM56 -2, -3, -5, and -7 engines.



Space will be limited to ensure the safety of visitors and to adhere to the security requirements of facility operations and personnel. Investment and sell-side research professionals wishing to attend the FTAI Investor Day should therefore express interest via email as soon as possible but in no instance later than Friday, May 12, 2023: [email protected].

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

For further information, please contact: