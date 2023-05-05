AirSculpt Technologies Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

1 hours ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) ( AIRS), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced it will report first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Friday, May 12, 2023, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13738277 or by clicking this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

Investor Contact:

Steven Halper/Caroline Paul
Managing Directors, LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Stephanie Evans Greene
Chief Marketing Officer
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.
[email protected]

