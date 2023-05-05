Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has teamed up with IMPACT Melanoma, one of the nation's leading non-profit organizations dedicated to melanoma prevention and early detection, as sunscreen sponsors of the Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2023 event, being held April 29-30 in Texas.

The Texas+MS+150 is part of Bike MS, the largest charity cycling series in the country raising funds to fuel the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s mission to cure multiple sclerosis (MS) while empowering people affected by MS to live their best lives. As sunscreen sponsors of this year’s event, Castle and IMPACT Melanoma will provide sunscreen dispensers along the various cycle routes to College Station, Texas. The dispensers, positioned at rest and lunch stops along the course, will supply the more than 5,200 participating cyclists with free sunscreen to protect their skin from sunburn during the ride. Castle is also sponsoring its own team of Texas MS 150 riders.

“Most melanomas, the deadliest form of skin cancer, are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun, meaning they can be prevented,” said Deb Girard, executive director of IMPACT Melanoma. “We are excited to partner with Castle Biosciences and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to provide this year’s Texas MS 150 cyclists with free sunscreen during the two-day ride.”

“At Castle, we are dedicated to improving patient care, and that begins with education and awareness around the importance of skin cancer treatment and prevention,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “Sun safety, including the regular use of sunscreen, is one of the simplest things that people can do to protect their skin against the sun’s harmful rays. Thus, we are proud to do our part to protect the skin of those participating in this weekend’s Texas MS 150 ride.”

To learn more about sun safety and the prevention of melanoma, visit IMPACT Melanoma's website.

About IMPACT Melanoma

IMPACT Melanoma, a national non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is one of the nation’s leading non-profit dedicated to melanoma prevention and early detection. IMPACT Melanoma provides education, prevention and support for the most serious form of skin cancer. The organization is wholly dedicated to reducing the incidence of melanoma through a variety of award-winning prevention and early detection programs, and providing support to patients and families who are struggling with the disease. To learn more about IMPACT Melanoma, visit https%3A%2F%2Fimpactmelanoma.org%2F.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

