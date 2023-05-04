Vaxart to Host First Quarter 2023 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on May 4

2 hours ago
Conference call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. ( VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic: (888) 272-8703
International: (713) 481-1320
Conference ID: 13737884

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts

Vaxart Media Relations:Investor Relations:
Mark Herr Andrew Blazier
Vaxart, Inc.FINN Partners
[email protected][email protected]
(203) 517-8957 (646) 871-8486





