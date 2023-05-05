Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Equity Incentive Pool Increase and Option Grant

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Equity Incentive Plan Pool Increase and Grant of Share Options

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (

LSE:HEMO, Financial) announces that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to increase the pool for the granting of share options, restricted shares, and restricted share units under the Company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan by 60,000,000 shares, amounting to a total pool of 90,000,000 shares.

The Company has also granted a total of 57,099,966 options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Share Options") to the Company's co-founder and CEO, Dr Vladislav Sandler. The Share Options vest in two tranches of 22,839,986 Share Options ("Tranche 1") and 34,259,980 Share Options ("Tranche 2"). The Tranche 1 Share Options are being granted in recognition of Dr Sandler's work in bringing HEMO-CAR-T to the point of preparing it for submission of an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for approval. The Tranche 2 Share Options will vest upon authorization by the FDA for the Company to commence clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T.

The details of the Share Options granted are set out below:

Name

Position

Number of Share Options GrantedExercise Price (pence)Vesting Date/Criteria

Expiry Date

Dr Vladislav Sandler

CEO

22,839,986


34,259,980

Tranche 1:
2.5p

Tranche 2:
2.875p

Tranche 1: immediately

Tranche 2: upon authorisation by the FDA to commence clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T

Tranche 1: 27 April 2028

Tranche 2: 5 years from vesting date

Following the grant of the Share Options, there are, in aggregate, 92,399,552 ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company under option held by directors, employees and members of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Company arising from awards made under the Company's original Employee Plan, Non-Employee Plan and the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan with Non-Employee Sub-Plan. These represent 8.09% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

[email protected]

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") and persons closely associated with them ("PCA"):

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them
a)NameDr Vladislav Sandler
b)Position/statusCEO, Executive Director
c)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOptions over ordinary shares of 1p of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Identification code GB00BYX3WZ24
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

1. 2.5p

2. 2.875p

1. 22,839,986

2. 34,259,980

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A - variable57,099,966
e)Date of the transaction28/04/2023
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751836/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Equity-Incentive-Pool-Increase-and-Option-Grant

img.ashx?id=751836

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.