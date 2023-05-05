Metavesco, Inc. to Launch mferjobs.com, a Web3 Recruiting Marketplace

2 hours ago
CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) (the "Company"), a publicly-traded Web3 enterprise, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of mferjobs.com, a web3 recruiting marketplace. This innovative platform will operate as part of Metavesco's Staffing and Recruiting division, which is dedicated to filling the talent gap in the web3 and blockchain industries.

As the demand for web3 and blockchain talent continues to surge, mferjobs.com will connect top-tier job seekers with companies looking to hire in these exciting fields.

"Mferjobs.com is a specialized solution to the changing talent needs of web3 upstarts," said Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of Metavesco, Inc. "We are proud to offer this platform to job seekers and companies alike, and we believe that mferjobs.com can play an important role in shaping the future of these industries."

Metavesco's extensive network and expertise in web3 will provide a significant advantage to job seekers and companies who utilize mferjobs.com. Job seekers will be able to find opportunities in some of the most exciting and innovative fields in the world, while companies will be able to find top-tier talent to help them grow and innovate. The site is expected to be live by the end of the 2nd Quarter.

Metavesco's launch of mferjobs.com is just one part of the company's broader strategy to capitalize on the growth opportunities presented by the web3 and blockchain industries. The Staffing and Recruiting division are just one of the five diverse divisions that Metavesco has recently expanded into, signaling the company's commitment to creating value and opportunity for its shareholders. The Company expects to announce additional developments in its Staffing and Recruiting division in the near future.

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider on decentralized crypto exchanges and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

CONTACT:

[email protected]
(678) 341-5898

SOURCE: Metavesco, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751783/Metavesco-Inc-to-Launch-mferjobscom-a-Web3-Recruiting-Marketplace

