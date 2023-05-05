WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. ( ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), an online conglomerate that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online business holdings announces today that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually by live interactive webcast on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET.

Information on the webcast, which can be accessed via www.cesonlineservices.com/onfo23_vm, along with presentation materials, is accessible on the Company’s website at investors.ofolio.com. Shareholders and plan participants may submit questions in advance at [email protected].

Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires businesses that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence, and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allow it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www . onfolio.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.

