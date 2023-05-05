Candace Matthews Elected Independent Chairperson of Aptar's Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, today announced that Candace Matthews has been elected independent chairperson of the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately following the company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders on May 3, 2023. Candace will succeed George Fotiades, who will remain on the Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005022/en/

Candace_Matthews.jpg

Photo: Candace Matthews

George has served on Aptar’s Board since 2011 and has guided the Board as the Independent Chair over the past five years with his extensive expertise in pharmaceutical services, healthcare, packaging and medical devices. Given George’s wishes to dedicate more of his time to a private equity backed company he co-founded in 2022 and being cognizant of his board role at Prologis and other commitments, the Board, as part of its long-term succession plan, has elected Candace as its next Independent Chair.

Candace joined the Aptar Board of Directors in May of 2021. Candace is a highly accomplished business leader with over 35 years of global experience in the healthcare, cosmetics, food and beverage industries with companies such as Amway, L’Oréal, The Coca-Cola Company, Novartis (CIBA Vision Corporation), as well as Bausch + Lomb, Procter & Gamble and General Mills.

Candace also serves on the Board of Directors for MillerKnoll and Société BIC S.A., and was previously a director for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The information in this release is subject to the re-election of each of Candace Matthews and George Fotiades at Aptar’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,500 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230428005022r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230428005022/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.