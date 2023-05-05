Garden City, NY, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”), a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company, is pleased to announce that Ted Karkus, CEO, has been named one of Inc Magazine’s 10 Most Innovative Healthcare Leaders to Watch in 2023. The annual listing represents dynamic healthcare leaders redefining the world with their innovative products and leadership.



Mr. Karkus was recognized by Inc Magazine for his visionary leadership in the healthcare industry, as well as his dedication to driving innovation and improving patient outcomes. Under his guidance, ProPhase Labs has rapidly evolved from a legacy over-the-counter healthcare products and supplements company to a diversified, next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company with multiple new products and subsidiaries.

In the article, Mr. Karkus was highlighted for his leadership stewarding ProPhase Labs through the coronavirus pandemic, and his efforts to bring cutting-edge technologies and therapies to the healthcare industry through subsidiaries ProPhase Diagnostics, ProPhase BioPharma and Nebula Genomics. Mr. Karkus was instrumental in ProPhase’s quick pivot into the COVID-19 testing business at the onset of the pandemic, generating over $200 million in revenue over the past few years and fueling the company’s long-term growth and diversification strategies.

Mr. Karkus commented, “I am honored to be recognized by Inc Magazine as one of the 10 Most Innovative Healthcare Leaders to Watch for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire ProPhase Labs team, and I look forward to continuing to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes in the years ahead. With Nebula Genomics, and the potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics we are developing, including our BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test, Linebacker cancer compounds, and broad based Equivir anti-virals, as well as our new fully diversified, state-of-the-art clinical lab and genomics testing lab, I promise that we are just getting started and that there is a lot more to come!”

The full article is available online here and will be published alongside the other recipients in the coming print and digital issues of Inc Magazine.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. ( PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class CLIA labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscores our multi-billion dollar potential.

For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

