Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3oITe6S
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“OTC Markets is delighted to host the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference with a multitude of QX and QB companies presenting,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We appreciate the collaboration of our participating companies and look forward to these strategic discussions.”
May 2nd
Eastern
Time (ET)
Presentation Ticker(s) 10: 00 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR 10:30 AM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO 11:00 AM Invinity Energy Systems PLC OTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES 11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO 12:00 PM Ur-Energy Inc. American: URG | TSX: URE 12:30 PM Discovery Silver Corp. OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV 1:00 PM Desert Gold Ventures Inc. DAUGF | TSXV: DAU 1:30 PM Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU 2:00 PM Power Nickel Inc. PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN 2:30 PM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
May 3rd
Eastern
Time (ET)
Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL 10: 00 AM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL 10:30 AM Candente Copper Corp. DNCUF | TSX: DNT 11:00 AM Minera Alamos Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI 11:30 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA 12:00 PM CleanTech Lithium PLC CTLHF | LSE: CTL 12:30 PM Regenx Technology Corp. RGXTF | TSXV: RGX 1:00 PM Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. PNXLF | TSXV: LIT 1:30 PM Highland Copper Company Inc. HDRSF | TSXV: HI 2:00 PM Renforth Resources Inc. RFHRF | CSE: RFR 2:30 PM Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM 3:00 PM Li-Metal Corp. LIMFF | CSE: LIM
May 4th
Eastern
Time (ET)
Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc. OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU 10:30 AM Pan Global Resource, Inc. PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ 11:00 AM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO 11:30 AM Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN 12:00 PM ENRG Elements Limited EELFF | ASX: EEL 12:30 PM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]
