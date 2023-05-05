Battery and Precious Metals Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 2nd – 4th

46 minutes ago
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3oITe6S

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is delighted to host the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference with a multitude of QX and QB companies presenting,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We appreciate the collaboration of our participating companies and look forward to these strategic discussions.”

May 2nd

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10: 00 AM Ecora Resources PLCOTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
10:30 AMNovo Resources Corp.OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
11:00 AMInvinity Energy Systems PLCOTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES
11:30 AMBarksdale Resources Corp.OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
12:00 PM Ur-Energy Inc. American: URG | TSX: URE
12:30 PMDiscovery Silver Corp.OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV
1:00 PMDesert Gold Ventures Inc. DAUGF | TSXV: DAU
1:30 PMNewcore Gold Ltd.OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
2:00 PMPower Nickel Inc. PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
2:30 PM Troilus Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG

May 3rd

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMJindalee Resources Ltd.OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL
10: 00 AM Collective Mining Ltd.OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
10:30 AMCandente Copper Corp. DNCUF | TSX: DNT
11:00 AMMinera Alamos Inc.OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
11:30 AMGiga Metals Corp.OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
12:00 PM CleanTech Lithium PLC CTLHF | LSE: CTL
12:30 PMRegenx Technology Corp. RGXTF | TSXV: RGX
1:00 PMArgentina Lithium & Energy Corp. PNXLF | TSXV: LIT
1:30 PMHighland Copper Company Inc. HDRSF | TSXV: HI
2:00 PMRenforth Resources Inc. RFHRF | CSE: RFR
2:30 PM Phenom Resources Corp.OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
3:00 PMLi-Metal Corp. LIMFF | CSE: LIM

May 4th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AMArizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc.OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU
10:30 AM Pan Global Resource, Inc. PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ
11:00 AMIsoEnergy Ltd.OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
11:30 AMEuro Manganese Inc.OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
12:00 PM ENRG Elements Limited EELFF | ASX: EEL
12:30 PMCentury Lithium Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

