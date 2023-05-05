Sidus+Space%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, announced today that Exo-Space has delivered its hardware for integration and testing in preparation for launch aboard LizzieSat™.

As previously announced, Sidus Space will integrate Exo-Space’s FeatherEdge Data Processing Platform into its hybrid 3D printed satellite, LizzieSat™. Through collaboration on data processing and storage technology in space, on-orbit testing of the device in a space environment will provide proof-of-concept data, increase the product’s overall Technology Readiness Level, and establish integration processes for future collaborative missions.

“Sidus Space is excited about reaching this important milestone of delivery of the flight unit by Exo-Space as we continue our final integration and test campaign towards our upcoming launch,” said Jamie Adams, Sidus’ Chief Technology Officer. “The inclusion of compute-at-the-edge technology for space systems providing greater speed and precision of data to end users is a key discriminator in the market,” Jamie noted. “Our ability to provide payload customers a rapid and affordable method to achieve space rating in a demonstrated relevant environment combined with earth observation data is the centerpiece of our Space-as-a-Service model,” Jamie added.

Exo-Space is an edge computing "hardware + software" company compared to most other edge computing companies that are solely software focused. Exo-Space provides a platform where other software-based edge computing companies can deploy algorithms that create derivative products such as ultra-low latency insights for their customers. This platform consists of a cutting-edge AI accelerated processing unit, hardware-and-software based radiation protections, and an integrated thermal management system, providing one of the most robust computing environments available in space to date.

"The delivery of the FeatherEdge flight hardware to Sidus' facility in Florida marks a huge milestone for this mission. Sidus has taken the complexity out of integration and schedule management and the open communication and transparent requirements have played a big role in Exo-Space's ability to deliver the hardware on schedule. Leading up to the launch, we will continue to work closely with the Sidus team to integrate and perform a system checkout to ensure everything operates as expected," said Jeremy Allam, Co-founder and CEO of Exo-Space.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Exo-Space

Exo-Space, located in Los Angeles, California, develops high performance data processing devices, and intelligent middleware to enable implementation of computationally intensive data processing applications, particularly those with a basis in artificial intelligence and machine learning, onboard spacecraft. Operating in an emerging market servicing customers that require ultra-low-latency space analytics, Exo-Space has developed and thoroughly tested a unique platform that creates mission flexibility and high-performance computing for its host spacecraft. Exo-Space's technology provides benefits to both satellite operators, adding a layer of intelligence to their operations, as well as Earth-based entities, providing insights on Earth Observation data collected with sub-minute latency. Exo-Space's technology is built to operate anywhere that data is generated, from Low Earth Orbit, to the moon, to Mars and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

