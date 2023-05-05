HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced its fourth annual month-long community volunteer campaign, Community Days: A Month of Service. During the month of April, HCA Healthcare is providing volunteer time and financial contributions to more than 350 not-for-profit, charitable organizations in Middle Tennessee, corresponding with National Volunteer Appreciation Month.

“While volunteering occurs throughout the year, HCA Healthcare’s ‘Community Days: A Month of Service’ is a month-long campaign during which HCA Healthcare’s Middle Tennessee colleagues are encouraged to volunteer,” said Joanne Pulles, vice president of community engagement at HCA Healthcare and president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation. “Caring for the communities we serve has always been an important part of HCA Healthcare’s culture, and this fulfilling series of local activities and events allows us to amplify our ongoing relationship with these supported organizations and to pitch in a needed hand or share some expertise.”

So far, the 2023 Community Days campaign has resulted in:

2,200 Nashville-based colleagues who have volunteered or are registered to volunteer

10,757 estimated volunteer hours

$60,500 in direct support to agencies to underwrite the cost of projects

$215,000 in Care Cards earned (Virtual gifts for nonprofits of the recipient’s choice for every 10 hours of individual volunteer time logged)

“Our goal for 2023 is to exceed last year’s numbers. We have multiple volunteer activities spread throughout the city over the entire month of April,” said Whitney Weeks, assistant vice president of the HCA Healthcare Foundation. “We hope this will provide more flexibility for our volunteers in regards to their schedules and finding a volunteer project helping a cause they are passionate about.”

Community Days is just one aspect of giving by HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation. In 2022, they donated more than $44 million to community organizations across the nation, and HCA Healthcare colleagues logged more than 143,800 volunteer hours. The Foundation also continued to support its Healthier Tomorrow Fund, which has committed more than $18.3 million to 51 nonprofit partners nationally since its launch, including the American Heart Association, Girl Scouts of the USA and many others.

HCA Healthcare has a strong community presence in Middle Tennessee. In addition to its headquarters, HCA Healthcare has 10 hospitals and employs approximately 15,200 colleagues at its corporate campus and through TriStar Health System, the company’s local division.

Locally, one of the many activities involved volunteers working with The Nashville Food Project’s kitchen in The Nations on Thursday, April 13. The Nashville Food Project provides healthy, prepared meals to over fifty local nonprofits for wider distribution to children, senior adults and refugees.

Other activities included April 18 and April 27 at the Nashville Rescue Mission, where HCA Healthcare has donated $1 million for a new facility to provide shelter to women and children, and assisting Family & Children’s Services in a landscaping project at Gower Elementary School in West Nashville, including painting a multicultural mural on April 25.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 180 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44%. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 37 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

