SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. ( WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.



First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://ir.walkme.com Dial-in: U.S. Toll Free: (786) 697 3501; International: 1 (809) 216213; Passcode WalkMe

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

