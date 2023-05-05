Cenntro+Electric+Group+Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV and alternative fuel technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, will unveil the Logimax 650 (“LM650”), an ell electric powered Class 8 Truck, at the upcoming WasteExpo+2023, taking place May 1 - 4 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

The LM650 is a medium truck with a total weight of 12 tons and is designed for intracity and short-haul applications. The semi-tractor’s electric motors are fully powered by a 218-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery pack that will offer 155 miles of range and the ability to DC fast-charge in 1.5 hours.

“We are very pleased to debut the Logimax 650 All Electric Class 6 Truck at WasteExpo 2023, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability industry event. The LM650 will allow Cenntro to provide customers with additional choices for zero emissions in a quiet and sustainable vehicle,” said Peter Wang, Cenntro Chairman and CEO. “We understand that no two customers are alike and Cenntro’s ability to provide a full product line of All Electric Commercial vehicles from Class 1 to Class 8 positions our brand well to respond to growing demand for sustainable, zero emissions vehicles.”

The LM650 will be on display with Cenntro’s upfit partner Robostreet in the Robostreet booth %235053 at WasteExpo 2023 where Robostreet will also display a Cenntro LS400 upfit as a 6 cu yard – 8 cu yard electric refuse truck with a sealed hopper and crusher panel to prevent debris fallout. The municipal waste and recycling truck is ideal for cities & municipalities, landfills and transfer stations, Transit authorities, airports and seaports, malls, casinos, amusement parks and educational & sports facilities.

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. (or "Cenntro") (NASDAQ: CENN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric commercial vehicles. Cenntro's purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve a variety of organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. Cenntro has committed to lead the transformation of commercial fleets to zero-emissions vehicles and develop a full line of zero-emission commercial vehicles through scalable, decentralized production, and smart driving solutions empowered by the Cenntro iChassis. For more information, please visit Cenntro's website at: www.cenntroauto.com.

Robostreet's mission is to revolutionize the waste management industry by introducing zero-emission, driverless and electric garbage trucks that are quieter, safer and smarter than traditional diesel trucks. We are committed to creating a greener, cleaner and more efficient waste collection system that reduces the impact of waste management on the environment and the community. Robostreet trucks are designed to improve safety and reduce noise pollution, making waste collection a more pleasant experience for everyone. Through the integration of cutting-edge technology and innovative design, Robostreet aims to provide an unparalleled waste management solution that is both environmentally responsible and economically viable. www.robo-street.com

