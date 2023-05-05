SEATTLE, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. ( TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Trupanion will first conduct the formal shareholder meeting, to be followed by the extended informational session that has become the Company’s signature annual event for shareholders and guests to engage with management.

The formal meeting will take place at 9:00 am Pacific Time at Trupanion’s corporate headquarters located at 6100 4th Avenue South, Seattle, Washington. Stockholders of record as of April 10, 2023, will be able to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders can vote through the Internet, mail or by telephone. More information on how to vote can be found in Trupanion’s Proxy Statement available here.

The extended informational session, to follow the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion shareholders and guests to understand Trupanion’s achievements and challenges over the past 12 months and its strategic vision going forward. Similar to past years, the event will feature Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of the Company’s strategic growth plan. Management remarks are expected to commence shortly after 9:30 am Pacific Time.

Registration can be found on the events portion of Trupanion’s investor relations website found here. For those unable to attend, the event will also be livestreamed on the “Events” page of the Company’s investor relations website. The event will not be available for replay.

Trupanion’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available here and all SEC filings for the Company can be found here. Trupanion shareholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on the Trupanion Investor Relations website or in the “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” that has been mailed to shareholders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 800,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.