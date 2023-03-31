Fathom Holdings Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARY, N.C., April 28, 2023

CARY, N.C., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Fathom_Realty_Logo.jpg

Call Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 833-685-0908
International dial-in: 412-317-5742

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.FathomInc.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through May 17, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 877-344-7529
International replay dial-in: 412-317-0088
Replay ID: 8297603

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860 [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL84493&sd=2023-04-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-sets-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-wednesday-may-10-2023-at-500-pm-et-301810367.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL84493&Transmission_Id=202304280805PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL84493&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.