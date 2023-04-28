CARFAX: CAR SHOPPERS CAN SAVE BY BUYING USED CARS WITH MINOR DAMAGE

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 28, 2023

New Used Car Index Tracks Pricing Volatility Nationwide

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy auto shoppers can save hundreds of dollars on used cars by focusing on models with minor damage, CARFAX data shows in the site's first-ever Used Car Index.

"Shoppers who search out vehicles with minor damage – as detailed in CARFAX Vehicle History Reports that come free with our listings – can often get repaired cars for less than cars that don't have any damage reported," said Paul Nadjarian, General Manager for CARFAX Car Care. "Many car accidents are minor and vehicles with that kind of damage can still be safe and reliable. Of course, as with any used-car purchase, shoppers should have a trusted mechanic check out the car before buying."

FINAL_CARFAX_Used_Car_Index_April_2023.jpg

The new CARFAX Used Car Index tracks the monthly average asking prices for cars listed on carfax.com in popular categories, as well as the 12-month price trends. In addition, the Index details the drop in value for vehicles with minor or major damage versus those that don't have any damage. The Used Car Index will be published monthly on CARFAX.com.

"We know used car prices have been fluctuating wildly over the past couple of years, and this is a great way for consumers to get a better sense of when to buy," said Patrick Olsen, Editor-in-Chief of CARFAX. "Right now, although used-car prices are on average about 10% less expensive than they were a year ago, the 12-month trend lines show that they are percolating up once again. For shoppers on the fence about when to buy, now may be the moment."

Get additional details here.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

carfax_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH83809&sd=2023-04-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carfax-car-shoppers-can-save-by-buying-used-cars-with-minor-damage-301809950.html

SOURCE CARFAX

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH83809&Transmission_Id=202304280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH83809&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.