SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2023, POSCO HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE: PKX ) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.posco-inc.com , as well as from the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Investors may request a hard copy of the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting [email protected] .

