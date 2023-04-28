Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Celebrates Arbor Day with 2nd Annual Tree Planting Campaign

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023

Each employee recognized with a tree planting in their honor
Campaign reinforces Third Coast's commitment to ESG

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that, in honor of Arbor Day, it has partnered with A Living Tribute, a sponsor of reforestation projects across North America, for its 2nd Annual Tree Planting Campaign. The campaign recognizes each of its approximately 370 employees by planting a tree in their honor. Each employee received a customized e-certificate to commemorate the planting.

In 2022, Third Coast's inaugural tree planting campaign resulted in the bedding of 338 native tree seedlings in South Texas forests. The campaign supported the tree planting and reforestation work of both the Santa Ana and Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuges (NWR). Here are some interesting facts about the NWR Reforestation and Restoration program:

  • The program plants over 100,000 native tree seedlings each year, and reforests approximately 300-500 acres of protected land back into native habitat.
  • The 60 different species of native trees planted through this project are carefully selected to match the soil, hydrology and other location factors of the southernmost counties of Texas.
  • Reforestation on the refuges benefits the wildlife of South Texas, including 17 federally listed threatened, endangered, and migratory species, such as the ocelot and jaguarundi.
  • More than 530 species of birds, about 40% of all North American butterfly species (330+ species), and 1,200 plant species exist within the project area.

"We are proud to have planted over one acre of new trees across Texas forests since we launched our Arbor Day Tree Planting Campaign in 2022," said Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a company with deep Texas roots, Third Coast recognizes the important role trees play in the community and local ecology. It is truly humbling to see that Third Coast is helping to ensure Texas remains a beautiful and sustainable place to live and enjoy for years to come."

A Living Tribute will plant a tree for each employee as part of the South Texas National Wildlife Refuge Complex ("Refuge Complex"). As the Rio Grande flows from the mountains of Colorado to the Gulf of Mexico, the Refuge Complex creates a natural border, a unique ecosystem, and a lifeline for wildlife and people alike. It runs through wetlands, forests, deserts, and floodplains, providing water for agriculture, and a home for numerous birds, plants, and animals.

Barry Pinto, Tree Planting Coordinator at A Living Tribute, said. "Third Coast Bank's generous contribution helped us support the tree planting and reforestation work of both the Santa Ana and Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuges. The trees planted in the South Texas National Wildlife Refuge Complex as a result of Third Coast's Arbor Day campaign will sustain wildlife, restore a valuable resource, and reforest areas that have been damaged by wildfire, pests, disease, deforestation, natural disasters and more."

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

About A Living Tribute
A Living Tribute is a major partner of American Forests, America's oldest conservation organization, and a tree planting partner of the National Forest Foundation. A Living Tribute plants primarily on US National Forests in need of restoration or in communities and state forests that have lost trees to due to natural disasters, on select wildlife and nature preserves, and in Canada. A Living Tribute participates in the carbon offset program to offset its emissions by contributing to the Jarí Para Forest Conservation Project in the Amazon Rainforest. More information is available at https://www.alivingtribute.org.

CONTACT:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA82967&sd=2023-04-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-coast-bancshares-inc-celebrates-arbor-day-with-2nd-annual-tree-planting-campaign-301809383.html

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA82967&Transmission_Id=202304280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA82967&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.