Each employee recognized with a tree planting in their honor

Campaign reinforces Third Coast's commitment to ESG

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, SSB, today announced that, in honor of Arbor Day, it has partnered with A Living Tribute, a sponsor of reforestation projects across North America, for its 2nd Annual Tree Planting Campaign. The campaign recognizes each of its approximately 370 employees by planting a tree in their honor. Each employee received a customized e-certificate to commemorate the planting.

In 2022, Third Coast's inaugural tree planting campaign resulted in the bedding of 338 native tree seedlings in South Texas forests. The campaign supported the tree planting and reforestation work of both the Santa Ana and Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuges (NWR). Here are some interesting facts about the NWR Reforestation and Restoration program:

The program plants over 100,000 native tree seedlings each year, and reforests approximately 300-500 acres of protected land back into native habitat.

The 60 different species of native trees planted through this project are carefully selected to match the soil, hydrology and other location factors of the southernmost counties of Texas .

. Reforestation on the refuges benefits the wildlife of South Texas , including 17 federally listed threatened, endangered, and migratory species, such as the ocelot and jaguarundi.

, including 17 federally listed threatened, endangered, and migratory species, such as the ocelot and jaguarundi. More than 530 species of birds, about 40% of all North American butterfly species (330+ species), and 1,200 plant species exist within the project area.

"We are proud to have planted over one acre of new trees across Texas forests since we launched our Arbor Day Tree Planting Campaign in 2022," said Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a company with deep Texas roots, Third Coast recognizes the important role trees play in the community and local ecology. It is truly humbling to see that Third Coast is helping to ensure Texas remains a beautiful and sustainable place to live and enjoy for years to come."

A Living Tribute will plant a tree for each employee as part of the South Texas National Wildlife Refuge Complex ("Refuge Complex"). As the Rio Grande flows from the mountains of Colorado to the Gulf of Mexico, the Refuge Complex creates a natural border, a unique ecosystem, and a lifeline for wildlife and people alike. It runs through wetlands, forests, deserts, and floodplains, providing water for agriculture, and a home for numerous birds, plants, and animals.

Barry Pinto, Tree Planting Coordinator at A Living Tribute, said. "Third Coast Bank's generous contribution helped us support the tree planting and reforestation work of both the Santa Ana and Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuges. The trees planted in the South Texas National Wildlife Refuge Complex as a result of Third Coast's Arbor Day campaign will sustain wildlife, restore a valuable resource, and reforest areas that have been damaged by wildfire, pests, disease, deforestation, natural disasters and more."

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 16 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

About A Living Tribute

A Living Tribute is a major partner of American Forests, America's oldest conservation organization, and a tree planting partner of the National Forest Foundation. A Living Tribute plants primarily on US National Forests in need of restoration or in communities and state forests that have lost trees to due to natural disasters, on select wildlife and nature preserves, and in Canada. A Living Tribute participates in the carbon offset program to offset its emissions by contributing to the Jarí Para Forest Conservation Project in the Amazon Rainforest. More information is available at https://www.alivingtribute.org.

