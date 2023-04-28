DXC Technology Announces New Solution to Optimize Hybrid Cloud

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ASHBURN, Va., April 28, 2023

DXC Secure Network Fabric Co-Developed with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD Pensando

ASHBURN, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the availability of DXC Secure Network Fabric, an integrated data center solution that is optimized for the hybrid cloud. Built in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD, DXC Secure Network Fabric is a scalable software-defined data center solution that simplifies, modernizes, automates, and secures the data center network at a lower cost.

DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_Announces_New_Solution_to.jpg

This solution comes at a time when increasingly important workloads critical to digital businesses are running on data center networks, and enterprises are seeking both performance and security from their providers.

Leveraging HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 Series Switch and AMD Pensando DPU technology, DXC Secure Network Fabric provides 800G of processing capacity to serve concurrent workloads. It provides more control and visibility at the network edge and integration across physical and virtual components.

"DXC Secure Network Fabric is a result of DXC's strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD Pensando", said Jayant Tulsiani, VP and Global Network Services Lead, DXC Technology. "This allows us to collaborate at the highest levels to deliver services that enhance data center network capabilities to benefit our customers."

"DXC Technology and Hewlett Packard Enterprise share a commitment to deliver secure, reliable connectivity for enterprises applications regardless of where they live, on-premises, at the edge, in colocations or in the public cloud," said William Choe, Vice President, Switching and Data Center Networking, HPE Aruba Networking. "DXC's Secure Network Fabric delivers this next generation of innovation helping organizations simplify, secure, and accelerate their data-first modernization journey."

The solution provides several benefits to customers including reduced costs; increased automation; simplified operations; high performance with uncompromised security; and transformation at speed and with zero risk. Backed by DXC's global workforce, DXC Secure Network Fabric is a safe pair of hands to guide your organization on its end-to-end transformation journey.

"The HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 Series Switch represents a new category of data center switches. Combined with AMD Pensando DPU, it is designed for next-gen data centers and delivers software-defined services at scale and with an impressive TCO (Total Cost of Ownership)," said Soni Jiandani, corporate vice president, Network Technologies & Solutions Group, AMD. "We're delighted to collaborate with DXC on the DXC Secure Network fabric offering to bring these leadership capabilities and benefits to the entire DXC customer base."

This news was announced onstage during Atmosphere, the organization's flagship event, taking place April 23-28 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Register here to watch the keynotes live online and learn how HPE Aruba Networking provides the necessary network infrastructure, security, and automation to ensure networks deliver the right business outcomes.

About DXC Technology:

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO83912&sd=2023-04-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dxc-technology-announces-new-solution-to-optimize-hybrid-cloud-301810487.html

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO83912&Transmission_Id=202304280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO83912&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.