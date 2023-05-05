Marchex to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales and marketing outcomes, announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on May 4, 2023 at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET. At that time, Marchex will post the press release in the Press Center section of its corporate website (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marchex.com%2Fabout-us%2Fpress%2F).

Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 4, 2023, to discuss the results and outlook for the company. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Marchex website (http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.marchex.com%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results), where an archived version of the webcast will also be available two hours after completion of the call.

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands. Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com%2Fblog or %40marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.

