CONWAY, Ark., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), has been named by Forbes among the World’s Best Banks 2023. This marks the fourth consecutive year for Centennial to make the list.

Forbes partnered with Statista to conduct a survey of over 48,000 consumers in 32 countries. The consumers ranked banks on key attributes including trust, terms & conditions, customer service, digital services and financial advice. All financial institutions (e.g. brick-and-mortar-banks, online-only banks) offering a checking and/or savings account were considered in the study. There are 75 United States banks on the list.

“This recognition is extremely meaningful during these uncertain times in the banking industry,” stated John Allison, Chairman, President and CEO of Home. “This reinforces the strength of our company, the focus our bankers have on our customers and the confidence our customers have in us. Being number 15 of the 75 banks in the country to make the list is certainly something for which we are very proud,” Allison continued.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, Texas and New York City, with branches in Texas operating as Happy State Bank, a division of Centennial Bank. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

