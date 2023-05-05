Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq%3A+SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today announced that they will be presenting and leading a roundtable discussion at the upcoming Mobile+Carriers+Show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 2 through May 4, 2023. Smith Micro will highlight its unique approach to marketing, managing, and optimizing value-added services (VAS) solutions in the interactive session, “Maximizing Revenue and Customer Loyalty From Your Value-Added Services.”

“A value-added services application is only as successful and profitable as its awareness and appeal, which is difficult to achieve without strong marketing, promotional and training efforts,” said Von Cameron, chief revenue officer at Smith Micro. “We are excited to showcase not only our expertise in VAS applications for carriers, but also the unique way that we collaborate with them to ensure a successful launch and lifecycle for our products. We provide multi-faceted marketing and support programs that address the unique wants and needs of the carrier’s subscribers.”

Cameron, along with Anup Kaneri, Smith Micro’s vice president of worldwide products, will provide session attendees with an inside look at how Smith Micro’s experience working with carriers provides an advantage in building effective consumer messaging and marketing. They will also highlight training programs that help carriers’ representatives and subscribers understand the value and benefits of their solutions, while demonstrating unique ways to promote digital lifestyle management, delivered through the SafePath® Digital Family Lifestyle™ platform, to meet the needs of the entire family, from the youngest to the oldest, and all the stages in between.

“With our experience working with mobile wireless carriers around the world and witnessing the success they can realize from executing a strong marketing program for their family digital safety applications, we are excited to scale and introduce our marketing and support services to carriers of varying sizes,” said Kaneri. “As an experienced and trusted innovation engine for carriers worldwide, we understand how carriers work and what they expect from their VAS offerings. Our solutions are designed, targeted and tested to help carriers increase their revenue and customer lifetime value from their Digital Family Lifestyle solutions.”

