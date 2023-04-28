PR Newswire

Goffin Recognized for Driving Company & Team Growth at Colossus SSP, a Direct Digital Holdings Company

HOUSTON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced that Lashawnda Goffin, Chief Executive Officer of Colossus SSP, has been selected to win the 2023 Catalyst Award, a special accolade that is part of the AdExchanger and AdMonsters' 2023 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech program. The award is given to a woman industry leader who has driven a tremendous amount of growth for the business and team over the past year.

"Since Lashawnda began her leadership role with Direct Digital Holdings' supply-side platform, Colossus SSP, she has been a major force in its rapid growth. Year-over-year revenues between 2021 and 2022 more than tripled – an impressive achievement," said Mark D. Walker, CEO and Co-Founder of Direct Digital Holdings. "She is deserving of this award for her work at Colossus SSP, as well as for advancing diversity and progress within our industry."

"Throughout my time at Direct Digital Holdings, I've encouraged my team at Colossus SSP to adopt innovative ways to grow our business, while working towards building a more inclusive marketplace by empowering niche and multicultural publishers," said Goffin. "I am very honored to receive this award and will accept it as recognition of the exceptional business results my entire team continues to achieve."

Currently, Colossus SSP represents 26,000 media properties – offering inventory from both multicultural/diverse and general market publishers. The company has 163,000 advertisers accessing its platform monthly, generating over 130 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media.

Lashawnda Goffin will receive the 2023 Catalyst Award on Monday, June 5 at the AdExchanger and AdMonsters' Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards Gala, which will be held at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage approximately 90,000 clients monthly, generating over 100 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels. Direct Digital Holdings is the ninth Black-owned company to go public in the U.S and was named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal.

