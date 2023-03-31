Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Release Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will issue a press release on Thursday, May 4, 2023 before the market opens reporting results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company generally hosts two earnings conference calls per year, one for its fiscal second quarter and one for its fiscal fourth quarter – which schedule allows for a mid-season update, followed by a full-season review. Accordingly, the Company will not hold an earnings conference call this quarter.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

Contacts:

Ari Danes, CFA
Investor Relations and Financial Communications
(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber
Financial Communications
(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer
Investor Relations
(212) 631-5076

