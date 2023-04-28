Southern Company Gas Announces 2022 Sustainability Executive Summary Report

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 28, 2023

  • Updating progress on sustainability efforts
  • Highlighting the role of natural gas and infrastructure in supporting a clean energy future

ATLANTA, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas today released its 2022 Sustainability Executive Summary Report highlighting the company's sustainability reporting efforts and key progress and performance to reach its goal of net-zero direct greenhouse gas emissions from operations by 2050 and to collaborate with suppliers, customers and other partners to reduce upstream and downstream emissions.

"As the new leader of Southern Company Gas, I am both privileged and inspired to continue the valuable sustainability work of my colleague and predecessor, Kim Greene, during her tenure in this role," said Jim Kerr, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Southern Company Gas. "This report highlights our ongoing commitment to operationalize sustainability throughout our company and our plan to help our customers and communities fuel a sustainable future."

Southern Company Gas' sustainability strategy is reliant upon a transparent dialogue with stakeholders to seek their guidance and in turn communicate how the company continues to improve operations. This report demonstrates how natural gas and the infrastructure that transports it are foundational to a sustainable energy future.

"Our company remains focused on modernizing our system and deploying new technologies that help better detect and repair methane leaks," said Joanne Mello, vice president of corporate sustainability. "Our efforts extended beyond our own operations, as we have influenced the entire natural gas value chain through supplier-, customer- and industry-wide initiatives to reduce emissions."

In addition to providing important updates on the company's sustainability objectives, the 2022 report outlines Southern Company Gas and its subsidiaries' commitment to environmental stewardship and fueling an equitable future. Highlights from across the Southern Company Gas system in 2022 include:

  • Avoiding over one million metric tons of CO2 since 2011 from the combined efforts of Southern Company Gas' energy efficiency programs – the equivalent of removing nearly 225,000 cars from the road for a year.
  • Avoiding the release of approximately 21,000 MMBtu of natural gas through cross-compression technology.
  • Partnering with the Fox Valley and Northern Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity affiliates in subsidiary Nicor Gas' Illinois territory to develop Smart Neighborhood™ communities comprised of 30 single-family, net-zero emissions homes.
  • Offsetting more than 16 million pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent through subsidiary Georgia Natural Gas' Greener Life® program.
  • Recording over 2,400 Safe Work Observations system-wide.
  • Volunteering more than 8,500 hours on projects with our community partners

View the full report at: 2022 Sustainability Executive Summary Report

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (

NYSE:SO, Financial), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL84401&sd=2023-04-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-company-gas-announces-2022-sustainability-executive-summary-report-301810814.html

SOURCE Southern Company Gas

