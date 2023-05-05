Werner+Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, proudly announces its designation as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards for the third consecutive year. The award recognizes Werner’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

“We have deep respect and honor for our nation’s heroes and strive to provide them with the best career opportunities and resources,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “Approximately 20 percent of our workforce at Werner are veterans and this recognition from VETS Indexes reaffirms our ongoing efforts to serve those who have served.”

This year, a record number of 239 organizations participated in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, more than double the 118 participants in 2022. Participating organizations included companies large and small, government agencies and departments, nonprofit groups, colleges, and universities. Werner was the only major carrier recognized at the 4 Star Employer level or higher the past three years.

“Werner Enterprises stands out from the pack as one of the best employers nationwide for veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves and military spouses,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – but even in this highly competitive environment, Werner distinguished itself as a leader among veteran employers and should be commended.”

For more information and to view the full list of recipients, click here and to learn more about how Werner supports military veterans, visit here.

