Unum Group Releases 2022 ESG Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 28, 2023

Company continues to strengthen all dimensions of environmental, social and governance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum's 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report shows the company is reducing its environmental impact and building more inclusive communities for employees and customers.

Unum's ongoing ESG work highlights how the company supports its corporate strategy, purpose, and values. The environmental, social, governance, and economic dimensions of the business influence its products and practices and contribute to more inclusive communities.

"Our approach of taking care of people at time of need drives our efforts to positively impact the world around us," said Rick McKenney, president and chief executive officer of Unum Group. "Additionally, through community outreach, we address wellbeing, education, and environmental sustainability to advocate for positive change in the places our employees call home."

Employees in the U.S., United Kingdom, Ireland, and Poland are making a difference in the communities where they live and work:

  • Market Leader in Workplace Benefits: In 2022, Unum Group covered nearly 45 million people and their families with financial protection and made nearly $3 billion ESG-labeled and sustainable investments.
  • Carbon Footprint: Unum UK introduced an electric vehicle (EV) salary scheme that allows permanent employees to choose from a wide range of EV models with no up-front payment on 4-year lease programs. Through the Cycle2Work program, employees have a stipend to spend on bicycle clothing and equipment.
  • Protecting the Environment: The company diverted 26,000 pounds of food to composting facilities and reduced paper usage by 35% since 2019.
  • Helping Communities: Unum Group gave $12 million in corporate and employee contributions to charitable causes, while employees performed more than 45,000 volunteer hours. Unum Poland devoted money and resources to support the War in Ukraine. They donated $50,000 to local humanitarian efforts and 2,000 hygiene kits for refugees, collected food and filled 1,000 backpacks with hygiene products, toys, and coloring books for child refugees.
  • Inclusion & Diversity: Data informed strategies deliver on three key pillars that accelerate diversity of thought – equitable culture, inclusive teams, and a representative workforce. In 2022, the company launched I&D training that explored personal biases, continued its partnership with the Paradigm for Parity Coalition, was a signatory of the Race at Work Charter, and was a Stonewall diversity champion in the U.K.

Unum's 2022 ESG Report includes a Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report that highlights the risks and opportunities companies face because of climate change.

About Unum Group
Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $7.9 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Unum_Group_2022_ESG.jpg

Unum_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL84971&sd=2023-04-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-releases-2022-esg-report-301810913.html

SOURCE Unum Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL84971&Transmission_Id=202304281035PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL84971&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.