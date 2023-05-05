Waste Not, Want Not: Yosemite Launches Composting and Fuel Cylinder Recycling Programs

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Subaru of America

Originally published by National Parks Foundation

Part of the Subaru-funded Don't Feed the Landfills Initiative, Yosemite's composting and fuel cylinder diversion and recycling programs have grown tremendously over the last year. One woman, Tina Moseley, leads the charge.

"Just a heads up, it's going to smell pretty bad," Tina Moseley said, peering down into the compost bin's undistinguishable mass of eggshells, apple cores, soggy paper, and mystery slop.

As the Don't Feed the Landfills and Sustainability Coordinator at Yosemite National Park, a position funded by Subaru, Moseley built and implemented most of the composting and fuel cylinder recycling program for the park and the surrounding communities.

For Yosemite National Park, Moseley and her colleagues hope that change will look like diverting as much waste as possible and composting or recycling everything else. The impact, they hope, will help both Yosemite and the gateway communities surrounding the 750,000+ acre park.

Mariposa County, home to much of the park, has a population of 17,000, while Yosemite National Park hosts roughly 4 million visitors each year. The contrast of populations means that Yosemite National Park's waste footprint places an outsized burden on the surrounding communities responsible for processing waste.

In response, Subaru worked with the National Park Foundation (NPF), the National Parks Conservation Association, and park concessionaires to launch the Don't Feed the Landfills initiative at three of the country's iconic national parks - Denali National Park and Preserve, Grand Teton National Park, and Yosemite National Park.

Continue reading here

ec71697a-1618-4a02-84c4-c22e48b35434.png

Image courtesy of National Parks Foundation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751851/Waste-Not-Want-Not-Yosemite-Launches-Composting-and-Fuel-Cylinder-Recycling-Programs

img.ashx?id=751851

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.