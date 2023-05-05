Hilbert Group AB (publ) - a Brief Operational Update

45 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Hilbert Group

FRA:999, Financial)

Notices:

  • The convertible bond financing deal previously press-released, has now been closed and the funding received by Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ:HILB B) - SEK 22.6 million (the funding was EUR denominated).
  • As previously communicated in the Year-End Report for 2022, the Annual Report for 2022 will be announced and available at www.hilbert.group on May 5, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
[email protected]

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | [email protected]) as Certified Adviser.

Hilbert Group AB (publ) - a brief operational update

