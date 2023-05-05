National Grid Supports Clean Slate Act Proposal

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / The clean energy transition represents one of the biggest shifts we've undertaken collectively as a society to address the very real threat of climate change. We need diverse voices at the table, equitable access to the opportunities ahead, and an inclusive approach to meeting the challenges before us.

We are proud to support New York's proposed Clean Slate Act, which would automatically seal New Yorkers' criminal records upon completing time served and a three-year waiting period for misdemeanors or a seven-year waiting period after completing time served for felonies. Far too often, a criminal record for non-violent offenses can disqualify an individual from fully reintegrating into their respective communities after they have served their debt to society.

The Clean Slate Act provides opportunities for more New Yorkers to help grow the clean energy workforce and provide the skilled and highly trained employees necessary to achieve the state's clean energy goals. We look forward to supporting this legislation in New York.

About National Grid

National Grid (

NYSE:NGG, Financial) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Karen Young
Downstate New York
(929) 324-4809
Email

c8df975c-78d3-449d-8e53-9e03ab608b62.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Grid on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: National Grid
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-grid
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: National Grid



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751878/National-Grid-Supports-Clean-Slate-Act-Proposal

img.ashx?id=751878

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.