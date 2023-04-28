Kansas City Life Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded a net loss of $3.2 million or $0.33 per share in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $7.7 million or $0.79 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

These results included improvements in premiums, net of reinsurance, and contract charges in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. In addition, investment revenues increased over the prior year, reflecting increases in yields earned on certain investments and higher realized investment gains. In addition, operating expenses and interest credited to policyholder account balances were lower than one year earlier. Conversely, policyholder benefits were higher in the first quarter of 2023 than in the first quarter of 2022. A decrease in death benefits, net of reinsurance, was more than offset by an increase in benefit and contract reserves compared to the prior year.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(amounts in thousands, except share data)



Quarter Ended


March 31


2023


2022

Revenues

$

125,969


$

119,231

Net loss

$

(3,241)


$

(7,676)

Net loss per share,

basic and diluted

$

(0.33)


$

(0.79)

Dividends paid

$

0.14


$

0.27

Average number of shares outstanding


9,683,414



9,683,414







favicon.png?sn=CG85146&sd=2023-04-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-announces-first-quarter-2023-results-301811024.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG85146&Transmission_Id=202304281210PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG85146&DateId=20230428
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.